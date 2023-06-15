Research indicates that the use of the anesthetic would work alert for one of the fastest and most effective therapies for difficult-to-treat depression. The study is the largest direct comparison of the two treatments.

Patients who do not respond to at least two antidepressants—about a third of clinically depressed patients—have a condition called “treatment-resistant.” Your relief options are limited. Doctors generally recommend up to 12 ECT sessions.which has an established efficacy of many years, but is tainted by the stigma of historical misuse and terrifying Hollywood images of people tied to tables, in agony. Today’s ECT is much safer and is performed under general anesthesia, but it is still little used.

The study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found that ketamine, administered intravenously, was at least as effective as ECT in patients with treatment-resistant depression who did not have psychosis. (In people with psychosis, ketamine, even in very low doses, can worsen psychosis-like symptoms.)

The results are significant in part because some patients are uncomfortable with the possible side effects of ECT, such as temporary memory loss, muscle pain, or weakness. (In rare cases, it can cause permanent memory gaps.)

The study shows that ketamine is easier to administer, with fewer adjustments during treatment and fewer patients dropping out, said Amit Anand, the study’s lead author and a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. “More importantly, it shows that, as expected, ECT is associated with memory problems, while ketamine is not,” he added. Intravenous ketamine also has side effects, such as dissociation, but this is “not usually an unpleasant experience for patients”Anand said. Previous studies have shown that both treatments can be effective in patients with difficult-to-treat depression, but that research has mostly looked at the two therapies independently.

The investigators randomly assigned 365 patients to intravenous ketamine or ECT. At the end of the three-week treatment, 55 percent of those in the ketamine group and 41 percent in the ECT group reported a 50 percent or greater reduction in symptoms.

Six months later, the quality of life scores of both groups were similar. A small number of patients in both groups, less than 33 percent, went into remission; they had only mild depressive symptoms. This suggests that additional treatments would be needed to maintain relief.

But continued treatment carries more risks. with ketaminelonger treatment “raises the likelihood of drug dependence and cognitive adverse effects, including dissociation, paranoia, and other psychotic symptoms,” Robert Freedman, a professor of psychiatry at the University of Colorado, wrote in an editorial with the study.

Later this year, Anand and his colleagues will recruit patients for a larger study comparing ECT with intravenous ketamine in 1,500 acutely suicidal and depressed patients, most of whom are hospitalized.

CHRISTINA CARON.

THE NEW YORK TIMES