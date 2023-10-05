Another controversy has just arisen in the life of Kate del Castillothis after having shared a video on his social networks where he appears promoting his tequila, but what caught attention was the tummy that the famous one is loaded, so her fans assure that she is pregnant.

In the video you can see Kate del Castillo with a somewhat tight blouse and at first glance you can see a little belly, so the speculations of a alleged pregnancy They did not wait, although so far the Mexican actress has not commented anything.

If you check the social networks of Kate del Castillo You will be able to see not only the video, but also the comments they made about the girl’s supposed pregnancy belly. Queen of the Southa character that gave him a lot of fame in the series and that continues to cause a stir today.

“It’s the position she’s sitting in, that’s why she looks pregnant, she looks divine, she has a flat stomach”, “Oh! At 51 years old she’s going to be pregnant anymore!!”, “I thought I saw a nice little belly “, “She is pregnant, she is swollen with beans”, “Kate is always toned and very pretty. What a bad outfit and photo that shows her pregnant belly”, write social networks when she sees her.

It is worth mentioning that the artist has been focusing on other projects for a long time, but her fans want to see her again in a series or movie, but so far she has not confirmed anything.

