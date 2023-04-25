Dhe Federal Constitutional Court is examining the exceptions in favor of company heirs in tax law. In order to prepare its decision, it asked the Bundestag, chamber organizations and associations for an opinion. Most associations have ducked away, only two associations answered content. According to information from the FAZ, representatives of the family business have internally campaigned not to give the process much publicity so as not to endanger the privileges.

The legal committee of the Bundestag has again decided to refrain from the possibility of submitting an assessment of the facts. The Federal Constitutional Court intends to rule on the case before the end of this year.

It is the fourth point on his overview for 2023. It says: Constitutional complaint on the question of whether the inheritance and gift tax benefits in the transfer of business assets are compatible with the Basic Law or whether they are constitutionally objectionable to buyers who do not benefit from them way disadvantage.

The complainant sees, among other things, the principle of equality under tax law violated. He also considers the current law to be unconstitutional because it is hyper-complex. As the sole heir, he inherited shares worth EUR 67,000 and a tax credit from his aunt, among other things. The Detmold tax office has set inheritance tax on it.

“The justice gap has widened dramatically”

An objection was just as unsuccessful as a lawsuit before the Münster Finance Court and a non-admission complaint before the Federal Finance Court. On April 8, 2022, the complainant therefore turned to the Federal Constitutional Court, which received the complaint three days later. He defends himself against the fact that the highest tax judges have not attached any fundamental importance to his case.







He calculates for the constitutional court that the exemption of inherited and given business assets increased in Germany in the years 2016 to 2018 compared to 2009 to 2012. “The justice gap has increased drastically, one could call it an ‘abnormal extent’,” says the constitutional complaint.

Even if some associations obviously do not want to take the case in Karlsruhe seriously or want to play it down, the Federal Constitutional Court can use the process to fundamentally review the exceptions in inheritance tax law. The Federal Bar Association and the Association of Taxpayers have taken on the matter, unlike most of the other respondents – and have come to contrary conclusions. “The constitutional complaint is admissible and well-founded,” judge the lawyers who are members of the constitutional law committee of the chamber organization.

In some cases, the constitutional doubts about the inheritance tax law from 2016 are shared. In contrast, the taxpayers’ association considers the constitutional complaint to be inadmissible, but in any case unfounded.

What is the legal background? For a long time, the preferential treatment of company heirs was almost invisible. Company assets were valued exceptionally low. After the Federal Constitutional Court rejected this practice, the valuation rules were adjusted – but at the same time open exceptions were introduced for business assets that are given away or inherited.







After these rules were also classified as too far-reaching by the Federal Constitutional Court, the black-red coalition tightened the rules of exemption. Rich company heirs are now expected to pay part of the usual tax from their private assets.

The aim of the exemption rules was and is to preserve the special structure of the economy, in which many family-run companies are world market leaders in their niche. The exceptions are justified not least with the preservation of jobs. But the rules in favor of family businesses are increasingly being called into question.

In the left-wing spectrum of parties, the tenor of the criticism is that anyone who pays inheritance tax has either inherited little or is badly advised. Recently, a change in tax policy made headlines, which is emerging in the CDU. Your prosperity commission is thinking of an inheritance tax without exceptions with a uniform rate of around 10 percent. This is to be supplemented by an interest-free deferral over a period of ten years.

What professionals advertise

Many economists advocate such a model. The family entrepreneurs are against it, but so is Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP). She is concerned that low standard rates will become significantly higher over the years, which will ultimately overwhelm the successor. “I’m afraid it will start at some point with 10 percent, but then very quickly, over one year and another and tax law, you’ll be at 15 percent,” said Lindner just last Friday at the FDP party conference. Listed companies would have no inheritance. But the middle class is claimed by this inheritance tax with every generation. “Every two or three decades, a family business has to hand over all of its equity to the tax authorities.”

The income from the inheritance tax to which the federal states are entitled amounts to almost 10 billion euros. “In Germany, around 400 billion euros are inherited or given away every year,” write the SPD MPs Tim Klüssendorf, Parsa Marvi and Armand Zorn in their position paper entitled “Fair inheritance – why a reform of inheritance tax is necessary”. Extensive exemptions for heirs to business assets meant that people who inherited more paid proportionately less tax than people who inherited less.