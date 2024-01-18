The host of the program 'Préndete' Karla Tarazona She referred again to Rafael Fernández, whom she divorced a year ago, in a recent interview. Along these lines, the TV presenter surprised more than one by making a ironic comment about what would have happened to him business of his ex-partner. Next, in this note, we tell you what the presenter also said that has generated controversy.

What did Karla Tarazona say about her ex-partner Rafael Fernández's business?

Last Wednesday, January 17, Karla Tarazona He said in an interview that he likes to support his romantic partners in their projects, but then he notices that they are no longer present in his life.

“But I don't regret that. My heart and my feelings are like that,” were the words of the TV presenter. After that, Tarazona hinted that the business that her ex-husband formed Rafael Fernandez went bankrupt. Let us remember that Karla's ex-partner is the founder of Eggtremea company that sells protein made from egg whites.

“Now ask him if he sells eggs,” were the ironic words he expressed Tarazona about her ex-husband's entrepreneurship in conversation for 'Café con la Chevez'.

Karla Tarazona made fun of the venture that her ex-husband formed. Photo: composition LR/ATV/Panamericana TV

What did Karla Tarazona say about what Rafael Fernández did when he ordered her to continue with her former employee?

In September 2023, a former employee of Rafael Fernandez He accused the businessman of hiring him to follow his ex-wife with the aim of discrediting her. Now, the driver Karla Tarazona He revealed what he felt when he found out what his ex-partner did.

“I haven't told you many things. Unfortunately, the relationship didn't happen with this person. I wanted to end it in a healthy way, but he sat on a program to say things that didn't make sense… As they say, when one finishes, the personalities begin to emerge. When everything had already been settled, this video came out of a boy who went to my house and knew all my schedules, my entrances and exits… I was very afraid of what could happen due to the other party's reactions,” he added.