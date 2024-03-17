Julian Zucchi He was placed in the center of attention of the entertainment press after confirming that he has an affair with the reporter from 'Magaly TV, la firma', Priscila Mateo. Given this, Slavic Yidda He came out to rant against both of them and Magaly Medina did not hesitate to defend her worker. Later, Julian admitted that he still loves Yidda and downplayed his affair with Priscilla. This caused the 'Magpie' to attack Zucchi. Apparently, this would not have pleased Julián, who would have asked his girlfriend to resign from Magaly's program.

Does Julián Zucchi ask his girlfriend Priscila Mateo to resign from 'Magaly TV, la firma'?

The tiktoker Ric La Torre He surprised more than one by revealing what he did Julian Zucchi. In that sense, the content creator announced that the Argentine actor 'likes' messages from followers who rant against Magaly Medina.

These messages read the following: “If Magaly Medina washed her hands of complaints from Sunafil workers. Do you think she will have a problem making fun of her staff? I hope that journalist Priscila Mateo has dignity and resigns from her job “It's hard for me to believe that people agree to work for her.”

Let us remember that, a few days ago, Magaly attacked Zucchi, after he assured that his statements were distorted when he mentioned that he loved Slavic Yidda.

“It is cowardice, blaming the rest, he does not have the maturity, the courage to face the facts in a healthy way, he seems like a coward to me. (…) I told my reporter that I don't believe anything in Julián and I recommended to her that the most dignified thing is for her to stay away from her and for these two toxic people to fix her problems,” Magaly said at the beginning.

“It seems irresponsible to me, it's not an adult, it ignores Priscila (…) Here, the only one who believes you is the reporter, suddenly, because of her inexperience in life and because she may have gotten excited. This boy speaks quite well, but he doesn't convince us,” Medina added.

Given this, speculation has begun that Julián has asked his entertainment journalist to stop working with the popular 'Urraca'. It should be noted that Priscila Mateo has not yet confirmed her departure from this entertainment space.

How old is Priscila Mateo and how many years has she been with Julián Zucchi?

Julian Zucchi was born on December 29, 1985 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Currently, the actor is 40 years old.

For its part, Priscila Mateo She is a journalist graduated from the San Ignacio de Loyola University. This young woman has extensive experience in the entertainment world, since she has worked in various media. She was born on October 6, 1991, making her currently 33 years old. This would mean that Julián is older than Magaly Medina's worker by 7 years.

Despite this difference and the problems, both have shown themselves to be united and have made it known on social networks.