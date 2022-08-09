Ronald Hidalgoknown in the Peruvian entertainment world as ‘Juan Gabriel’ from Yo Soy, has blacklisted Magaly Medina. The interpreter, who has been accused by her ex-partner of untimely separating her youngest son, used her networks to talk about the eventful visit that he starred in to the set of ‘Urraca’, along with his lawyer Lucy Cabrera. This was what he said.

‘Juan Gabriel’ faces Magaly

A new war broke out! On this occasion, Ronald Hidalgo publicly confronts Magaly Medinaafter the controversial host of “Magaly TV, la firma” decided to remove the singer’s lawyer, Lucy Cabrera, from her set, because she did not want her client to testify on his own.

In a recent live broadcast he did on TikTok, the interpreter spoke about this intense episode. “They set a trap for us and we fell flat,” he said.

Immediately, his legal adviser limited: “In reality we did not fall, on the contrary, they wanted to set a trap for us. He says that I am your nana so that you can speak, as you can see, he can speak and defend himself, but he decides when, where and how”.

“When the fool speaks, the intelligent one is silent”, continued the imitator. Finally, the former vedette stated that her client is the one who emerged victorious from the strong encounter she had with the ATV presenter: “And here we already know who was the intelligent one who was silent.”

Lucy Cabrera: “For her, everything is money”

In this same live on networks, Lucy Cabrera commented on what happened Magaly Medinaafter “the queen of the ampays” took her off the set of her program for not wanting Ronald Hidalgo to sit down and testify without his advice:

“She (Magaly) invites us to enter her studio. How unfortunate your behavior because it is very sad, over the years we should improve, over the years one learns and respects others. She wanted the scoop, because for her everything is a show, everything is rating, everything is money, “she said.

Magaly Medina and Lucy Cabrera fight in front of the cameras

Magaly Medina didn’t want that Lucy Cabreralawyer of Ronald Hidalgoyou could join your client on the set of your show. The ‘Urraca’ had invited ‘Juan Gabriel’ to defend himself, face to face, against the accusations by his ex-partner and mother of his son. When the former vedette began to rebuke him for not allowing him to participate in this meeting, the controversial driver stated:

“Doesn’t he know how to speak? Let him come and talk. (…) You are doing the show, because of that I will have to finish the topic here. If you behave like a lawyer, imagine, you should ask for conciliation. (…) There is a child involved. I don’t like cheap shows.”