Joselito Carrera was interviewed by Christopher Gianotti for your YouTube channel in the segment 'Spicy questions' and surprised when he referred to Lucecita Ceballos for the first time. As is known, both were hosts of 'La noche del 11' on the RBC Televisión program and, after a few years, Radio Panamericana gave them a showcase in the 'Splash' space.

What did Joselito Carrera say about Lucecita Ceballos?

Christopher Gianotti He had no qualms and asked Joselito Carrera: “Did you ever have anything with Lucecita?” To this, the driver responded: “There was very good chemistry, I met her husband, her little ones. (She is a beautiful woman). Of course yes, and until now,” said the television presenter.

The complete interview of this program can be viewed next Thursday, January 18 through the YouTube channel of Christopher Gianotti. In the announcement on Instagram, it is stated that starting at 9:00 pm, followers will witness Joselito Carrera's statements.

Who is Joselito Carrera?

Joselito Carrera is a Peruvian presenter, model and businessman who has worked in several national television spaces and in Mexican soap operas. He was born in Chorrillos on July 21, 1980 and dedicated himself to modeling and made his television debut in 'Gente demente'.

Among the programs he has hosted are 'Lima limon', 'Two toads, one queen', 'Al aire' and 'Entrepreneur, get your batteries'. He has also participated in the reality show 'This is war' and in the radio space 'Splash'.

Joselito's last program on television was 'Entrepreneur, get your act together'. Photo: Joselito Carrera/Instagram

