“John Wick 4”, the film directed by Chad Stahelski, is one of the premieres that has generated the most expectations in 2023 after four years of waiting. Not only by fans of action movies, but also by its protagonist, Keanu Reeves, who previously gave us a fourth installment of “The Matrix.”

Now that it has arrived in theaters, the film is the most commented on on social networks and there is no lack of reasons, due to its shocking ending. Although the creators promised surprises, no one believed that the story would take such a drastic and definitive turn for the contract killer.

What happened at the end of “John Wick 4”?

John Wick is back in action, fueled by an uncontrollable quest for revenge against the men who made him a legendary assassin. If killing them all was not possible, he promised that he would take as many as he could, surpassing the death count in the previous installments. Along the way, he finds unexpected allies as well as a new villain: the Marquis Vincent de Gramont.

What the protagonist did not foresee is that his enemy turned Caine, an old comrade in arms of his, against him after threatening to kill his daughter. In the end, the old friends trick the marquess and eliminate him during a duel, but Wick is seriously injured and ends up passing away peacefully.

“John Wick 4” is directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Shay Hatten. Photo: composition LR / Lionsgate

Does John Wick die in “John Wick 4”?

Many characters died, but John Wick’s departure was the most painful because he was the most beloved by fans of the action franchise. Although many believed that he faked his death, the last minutes of the film reveal that he was buried next to his deceased wife, as he always wanted. For this reason, it will be impossible in a probable “John Wick 5”.