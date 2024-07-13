Biden bewältigte seinen Auftritt ohne ernste Zwischenfälle. Der größte Fauxpas war, dass er statt Vizepräsidentin Harris Vizepräsident Trump sagte. Das sollte nicht, aber kann mal passieren. Kurz vorher hatte er Wolodymyr Selenskyj als „Putin“ vorgestellt, eine besonders peinliche Verwechslung. Für den erhofften Befreiungsschlag dürfte der Auftritt deshalb nicht reichen. Im Kongress haben sich bislang nur gut ein Dutzend Demokraten gegen eine weitere Kandidatur ausgesprochen. Die Führung laviert noch. Doch dass es brodelt, daran besteht kein Zweifel.

Es gelingt den Demokraten bislang nicht, eine Mehrheit der Amerikaner davon zu überzeugen, dass dieser Mann im Weißen Haus mit 81 Jahren noch genug Energie für weitere vier Jahre hat. Diese Erkenntnis allein wäre Grund genug für Biden, einem neuen Kandidaten Platz zu machen. Vor vier Jahren hatte er versprochen, eine „Brücke“ zur nächsten Generation zu sein. Heute stellt er auf Durchzug, gibt seinen Mitarbeitern die Schuld an einem zu vollen Zeitplan, verweigert einen kognitiven Test und wiederholt mantraartig, nur er könne Trump schlagen.

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





The damage that Biden could cause goes beyond a defeat for the Democrats. Millions of Americans have already turned away from the established media. They feel misunderstood and betrayed by Washington. It doesn’t help if Biden explains an undoubtedly disastrous performance solely as fatigue.

His campaign team is trying to show with a series of interviews that Biden is up to the task. But this only gets him into new difficulties. A broadcaster from Wisconsin has now admitted to having made changes to an interview at the request of the Biden team. For another interview, the questions were agreed upon beforehand. Is that necessary for someone who claims to have just had a bad day during the televised debate against Trump?

Biden is no longer the man he once was

Anyone who looked closely could have guessed that Biden is no longer the man he once was. The key question is whether his departure would be followed by new beginnings or chaos. In any case, the allies would rather have a weak Biden than an unpredictable Trump.

In Washington, it is now possible to discuss what has long been simmering under the surface. Will there be a cleansing storm? Even before the debate, Biden was behind Trump in crucial swing states. Americans are not only concerned about his age. They also blame him for the high prices of petrol and food.