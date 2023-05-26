Let’s start the day by thinking about what will pass from us after today. And that’s a lot. Olga Commandeur (64) retires after 23 years and 4500 episodes The Netherlands in motion. Every weekday morning around ten she let viewers move for fifteen minutes. First warm up, some exercises for legs, arms and torso (nothing core) and then the cool-down. She’s all right, Olga Commandeur said to maxmagazine. She only started to dread the three weekends in which all broadcasts are recorded for the entire year. “Then you have to be super fit, without injuries.” The program continues, but without her.

The second blow, the disappearance of Coffee time, is with approximately the same viewer group, although it is a misunderstanding to think that only women and the elderly participate in daily exercise TV. In corona time, more young people and more men watched and the number of viewers doubled to 300,000. That’s two, no three times as much as Coffee time still had left. And the sponsors Vriendenloterij and Postcodeloterij thought that was not enough. The morning program will be terminated after 12.5 years, but I would be surprised if something similar does not return very soon in the morning hours. Singer Jim Bakkum came by on Wednesday – he’s never been there for a season not been a guest Coffee time. Frans Bauer, who was also counted among “the furniture” all those years, performed one last time on Thursday. Then all the furniture, the crockery and all the set pieces were distributed to the public.

Who also announced to stop this week is Gerrit Hiemstra. On Italian television, soldiers present the weather, he said in a 2013 interview, or “busty blondes” as in France and Spain. The NOS leaves it to meteorologists. When Gerrit Hiemstra retires in September, he will have it for 25 years NOS News closed with his predictions. After the summer, bad weather is no more are debt.

Let’s talk about superfit for a moment. My goodness, what are those fifteen Dutch people doing to themselves. There were twelve hundred registrations for the third season Camp Of Koningsbrugge, young men and women who dream, they say, of being tortured by commandos for a week. Why? Because they have something to prove to themselves or to ‘the Netherlands’. One was honest enough to say he did it for his mother.

The chosen ones were allowed to report to South Limburg at half past five, where they first had to speed march 9.4 kilometers through the hills with a twenty-kilo backpack and a rifle. Then they had forty minutes to build a fire to boil a jug of water for some freeze-dried pasta. Only two candidates got a fire going and the water bubbling. Almost went wrong when they wanted to tip the bag into the boiling water. No! The water should be in the bag. It was that presenter Jeroen van Koningsbrugge has experience with this kind of meal – he is one preparehe told in 2019 de Volkskrant. Logistically prepared for all disasters, with a supply of food that lasts for 35 years spread over two houses.

Commandos Ray and Dai were ready to break the spirits after any physical torture. “Don’t you get it, can’t you, or are you too screwed?” And boom, they could climb a hill ‘flat on their paunch’ again. Which I wonder, are we supposed to hear some hidden message in this? Does Van Koningsbrugge warn us in this way that we are not prepared for the end of time? If even this group cannot cope with “sluggishness, lethargy, uncertainty and tension,” who can? Just to be on the safe side, remember what the commandos say to each quitter: whoever doesn’t win, that one want to not.