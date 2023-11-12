James Rodríguez has the Colombian National Team in suspense, A new muscle problem has his old woman in doubt about joining the Colombian National Team to play the matches against Brazil, on November 16 in Barranquilla, and five days later against Paraguay in Asunción.

Muscle injuries have been the big headache for James Rodríguez, who has not been able to consolidate in recent years, despite the great conditions he shows when he can enter the field.

This Saturday it was known that James would be ruled out by coach Dorival Junior for this Sunday’s game against Santos as a visitor: the club confirmed through a statement that the ten has muscle problems in the left adductor and is being monitored by the Sao Paulo medical team.

“Midfielder James Rodríguez, with discomfort in his left adductor, was undergoing treatment at Reffis Plus, as was striker Alexandre Pato, who suffered trauma to his right foot,” explained the São Paulo club.

Until now, James had had no problems since arriving in Sao Paulo. It is worth remembering that the ’10’ missed the match against RedBull Bragantino, on Wednesday, in the Brazilian championship, although the reason for his absence was that he suffered gastrointestinal problems.

GOAL BY JAMES RODRIGUEZ. Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

James is not ruled out for the qualifying matches

As explained in the last hours by the media Uol from Brazil, The Cucuteño is not at risk of missing the call of coach Néstor Lorenzo, who is keeping an eye on one of his leading players.

“The Colombian’s problem, however, is considered slight and the club believes that he could play during the week if the Tricolor had a scheduled match. Therefore, the player should not be a problem for the Colombian team ahead of the duel against Brazil,” the aforementioned media revealed.

It remains to be confirmed whether James Rodríguez is going to travel to Barranquilla this Sunday to join the Colombian National Team squad or does so after the Sao Paulo match at the Brasileirao.

With information from Futbolred.

