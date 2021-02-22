Two people use Radar Covid, the government’s exposure notification app EFE

Spanish public health did not believe that an application like Radar Covid would help a lot against the pandemic, as confirmed by EL PAÍS sources from at least six communities and the Ministry of Health. The perception of this contact tracing tool in the different health departments consulted ranges between suspicion and mistrust. The problem for the application is that the involvement of these departments was essential for success. And it was never full. Although nobody wants to officially talk about failure, the data is conclusive: the Spanish application registers …