Does it should wash the shoes in the washing machine? The materials that yes and those that are better to avoid so as not to spoil them

In everyday life, shoes face all kinds of dirt: mud, dust, fat spots and other difficult elements to eliminate. Sometimes, the need for rapid and efficient cleaning leads many consumers to wonder if it is convenient to wash the footwear in the washing machine.

While the option seems tempting, not all footwear models are prepared to support the treatment of the washing machine without suffering damage. There are several conditions that allow safe washing in the washing machine, but there are materials and types of footwear that it is better not to put in it if it is sought to preserve the integrity of the shoe.

Washing in the washing machine has gained popularity, especially with the proliferation of frequent sports and footwear that tends to accumulate dirt rapidly. However, although some shoes are designed to support this cleaning routine, others can be damaged, lose their shape, or even cease to be functional after an inappropriate washing.

It is essential to know the characteristics of the footwear you have before making the decision to put it in the washing machine. In addition, current washing machine technology, which includes low temperature washing programs and softer cycles, has allowed more types of footwear to be suitable for this process, as long as the specific recommendations are followed.

Before starting to wash the shoes in the washing machine, it is important to understand how certain materials react to water and detergent, in addition to taking into account the type of shoe that you want to clean. While it is possible to enjoy greater comfort when opting for this cleaning path, the process must be carried out with precautions, considering factors such as the type of fabric, the type of sole and the necessary care to avoid deterioration.

Shoes that can be washed in the washing machine

The key to determining if a shoe can be washed in the washing machine lies mainly in the material of which it is made. There are several types of footwear, mainly sports, which are designed to be machine washed without suffering significant damage.

Sneakers, fabric or canvas, as well as some rubber or plastic boots, are examples of footwear that, in general, can be introduced into the washing machine without too many inconveniences. This type of material is resistant to water and is not usually affected by soft detergents or moderate washing cycles.

When it comes to canvas or fabric sneakers, it is essential to remove the cords and templates before putting them in the washing machine. These elements can be trapped in the internal pieces of the washing machine, which could cause damage to both footwear and the appliance itself.





In addition, the use of a wash bag to protect direct friction shoes with the drum is highly recommended, since this reduces the risk of deformations or breaks. As for washing, experts suggest opting for short cycles, at low temperature (preferably not exceeding 30 ° C) and with a minimum amount of detergent, so as not to damage the materials.

Another material that can generally support washing in the washing machine is plastic or rubber, very common in boots and sandals. These types of footwear, being waterproof and resistant to abrasion, are not affected by exposure to water or detergent. However, it is advisable to use a soft wash cycle to avoid possible deformations of soles.

Materials that should be avoided in the washing machine

Leather shoes, suede, before or similar materials are the most susceptible to damage due to moisture and constant rubbing with the washing machine drum. Leather, for example, can be crazy, lose its natural brightness and acquire an aged appearance quickly if it undergoes excessive or inappropriate washing. In addition, common detergents can alter the color and texture of this material, causing it to look opaque and aged.

Suede and suede are especially delicate and absorb moisture easily. Cleaning in the washing machine could leave permanent marks or spots that would ruin the footwear. In these cases, the best option is to opt for dry cleaning or use specific products designed for the restoration of these materials.





Similarly, shoes with metal details or ornaments such as stones, sequins or embroidery should be avoided in the washing machine, since the rubbing could detach these decorative elements and ruin the aesthetics of the footwear.

Another type of footwear that should not enter the washing machine are winter boots or those with synthetic materials such as Nylon or Gore-Tex, which, although water resistant, can lose their impermeability if they are exposed to intense washing cycles.

Winter boots, especially those that have thermal insulation, may suffer an alteration in their ability to retain heat if they are washed incorrectly. In these cases, it is preferable to clean the boots by hand, using special products that respect their technical properties.