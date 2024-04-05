Guido Rodríguez is one of the best players of recent times in America, since his arrival in the nest the Argentine has proven to be the best means of containment in Mexico, a fact that opened the door for him in Europe, with the Betis club with which he has grown enormously. to the point of being part of the world champion, Scaloni's Argentina. Now, facing the summer, it seems that Guido will leave the Betic team as a free agent and this opens the door to a return to the nest.
According to what MedioTiempo reports, in Coapa there is talk of a possible return of Guido Rodríguez, especially with the departure of Fidalgo and the loss of play of Richard Sánchez, thus the source assures that the board follows the future in detail of Argentine contention and as soon as it is a fact that he will not renew with Betis and will become a free agent, he will knock on his door to define if he is interested in returning to Mexico.
Guido was very clear at the time, the option of returning to América must always be considered, however, it is true that the Argentine is at the highest point of his career, with suitors in the best leagues on the planet, Champions quality clubs League, therefore, everything indicates that those from Coapa have the right to dream of Rodríguez, but understanding that the signing is far from being easy since the competition will be against giants.
#return #nest #America #waiting #Guido #Rodríguez
Leave a Reply