Probably the most popular home remedy for a sore throat, runny nose, etc. is chicken soup. But does a bowl of chicken soup really help with a cold?

Munich – Itchy throat and a stuffy nose: Especially in the cold season, it is easy to catch a cold. If you do not want to resort to medication directly, you can use a whole range of home remedies. Probably the most popular for colds, sore throats and coughs: chicken soup.

And this worldwide: They usually differ in the spices or side dishes used, for example there are variants with pasta, rice or potatoes. However, a whole chicken is always cooked in the soup and the bones and skin are only removed later, which gives it its very own and intense taste.

Chicken soup helps with colds – truth or myth?

Chicken soup is said to strengthen the immune system and help with diseases. The ingredients are not particularly unusual: the dish essentially consists of soup vegetables – i.e. carrots, leeks, celery, onions and parsley – and of course chicken. So how is it that the soup persists as a cure for disease?

Chicken soup has been passed down for generations as a dish with healing properties. How fitbook reported, as early as the 10th century doctors were dealing with the healing effects of chicken soup and describing it in texts. This led to the belief that chicken soup can have a positive effect on disease progression and is good for our immune system as a preventive measure.

Many people swear by the home remedy chicken soup when they have a cold. © Thomas Francois/Imago

Chicken soup has an anti-inflammatory effect on the human organism

There is not enough scientific evidence for this, but a non-representative study from the year 2000 brought up interesting aspects: Researchers found that chicken soup can trigger positive anti-inflammatory mechanisms in the body because it has a slowing effect on the movement of certain white blood cells. “These are so-called neutrophils, which are jointly responsible for inflammatory processes. Neutrophils are released in large quantities in the case of flu infections, for example, and ensure, among other things, that the mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract swell,” explained Dr. Ursula Marschall, doctor at the Barmer health insurance company, in a statement. However, this was an experiment in a test tube – the study does not clarify how chicken soup affects the human body.

What is undisputed, however, is that the warmth of a soup has a beneficial effect, especially when you are feeling weak and sick. In addition, it provides the body with sufficient liquid.