In view of Easter Monday, scheduled for tomorrow – April 10, 2023 – many Italians are wondering what the weather will be like? Is it expected to rain, as per “tradition”? According to the weather forecast, the Sun will prevail, but there will be some tricks from the weather, especially in the South.

Thunderstorms and rains are still possible in the southern part of the Marche, in Abruzzo, in the southern part of the peninsula, especially in eastern Sicily, in Calabria and in Puglia. In fact, here is the tail end of a perturbation which, now weakened, is leaving Italy. In all of Puglia, however, the Civil Protection has issued a yellow alert until 8pm on Monday.

Even in the North, however, the Sun will struggle to remain blunt, and will alternate with the clouds, especially in the evening. The best weather for tomorrow, Monday 10 April 2023, is expected on the Tyrrhenian coast.

Temperatures remain rigid, again due to a not stronger but still rather cool north wind, especially in the Centre-South. After Easter Monday, even the thermometer should begin to rise again to bring us to the threshold of spring. Already from mid-week it will be possible to reach 20 degrees, typical of the spring season.