After the tie of Tigers on the court Columbus Crew corresponding to the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concachampionsthe president of the feline team spoke about the demands and objectives in this contest.
And the team Robert Dante Siboldi He had the most complicated crossing, when he faced the current champion of Major League Soccer (MLS), but despite the challenge, Mauricio Culebro He did not move his finger on the line and, in a press conference, he recalled what the goal of Tigers.
The objective of the UANL Tigers it is very clear in Concacaf Champions Cup and consists of replicating what was done in the last participation of the Monterrey people in the Club World Cupwhen they managed to play the final against Bayern Munich.
“It is a dream that we have, after the participation that we had the last time we had to go, it was historic participation and of course we want to return and repeat,” he assured. Culebroas Tigres became the first and only team of Concacaf to play this final.
On the other hand, the sports president of Tigres did not hide his desire because the Concachampions stay in a Mexican club; However, he urged everyone to recognize the quality of the teams of the MLS“that the gap is increasingly narrowing and we have to continue working on what corresponds, which is the generation of talent
In the midst of the desires of Culebro and the entire board of directors Tigers for getting the Concachampionsthe first step is in the quarterfinals, because now they have to qualify at the Volcán, after drawing 1-1 against Columbus Crew in the first leg.
“We must recognize the quality that the rival has, it is the champion team of the MLSvery strong on his court as he showed yesterday, so I think the result is good,” explained the feline manager, who was confident due to the good results at home recently, so his words were in line with what Siboldi mentioned earlier. back.
