Years ago, the doubts when buying a car were basically reduced to deciding between the diesel or gasoline model. Now however The options have multiplied when electrified vehicles come into play, which already exceed half a million units in our country between hybrids and electric. One of the reasons why the sale of vehicles with clean engines did not take off in the beginning was basically because of the price, much higher than that of combustion models. Drivers’ accounts did not add up and most ended up choosing cheaper utilities despite being more polluting. The shortage of charging points and the uncertainty about the electricity tariff did not encourage their purchase either.

The report carried out three years ago by the European Climate Foundation together with the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) in which the total mobility costs of a compact mid-range car were compared according to the type of fuel or energy they used confirmed the economic burden that the transition to the zero emissions challenge still posed for drivers’ pockets. «The price of the vehicle was and continues to be the biggest barrier that customers face when they first go to a dealership and they compare the same model in the traditional version and the hybrid or 100% electric, “admits Juan Luis Fernández, head of Public Affairs at the Spanish automotive dealership, Faconauto. However, the results of the report carried out this year on the cost of mobility in that kind of duel between combustion cars compared to electric cars “shows clear progress compared to the situation at that time.” One of them is precisely the cheaper plug-in vehicles compared to diesel or gasoline, “which makes them much more competitive than three years ago», Concludes the study.

GONZALO DE LAS HERAS

There is no doubt that the granting of direct aid of up to 7,000 euros for its purchase and the adjustment of electricity prices with reduced night rates have contributed to a significant number of drivers having decided to take the step towards clean engines. In fact, The sale of fully electric vehicles is estimated to increase this year by 40% and by 80% in 2022. “Customers are increasingly aware that cars with an environmental label not only perform better in terms of emissions but are also economically very profitable in the long term,” says the Faconauto manager.

3,000 euros of savings



The study carried out by the Organization of Consumers and Users yields a very clear conclusion in this regard. «Ecological engines, both gas and electric, are always cheaper. And the more kilometers traveled, the greater the advantage of 100% electric. In terms of consumption, and always according to the data in this report, the most economical vehicles are those of bifuel fueled by compressed natural gas (CNG), followed by fully electric cars, whose average cost varies significantly depending on the time of refueling. «If they are always charged with a reduced nightly rate, the budget for ‘food’ would lose about 3,000 euros. And with a decisive advantage: its level of emissions is approximately half that of a CNG car and almost a third of that of a gasoline car», Specifies the OCU spokeswoman, Ileana Izverniceanu. The experts’ forecast for the next few years is that the price of electric vehicles will continue to fall and “their purchase will be increasingly interesting from an economic point of view.”

Unlike what happened three years ago, gasoline hybrids are now quite close to diesel hybrids in terms of cost and already ahead of gasoline-only hybrids. More data. “Plug-in hybrids are still expensive to buy, almost 10,000 euros more than the equivalent non-plug-in model. But, be careful, because when they are used at 70% in electric mode, the low price of electricity makes them very competitive cars ».

Apart from the obvious environmental advantages, another reason that pushes drivers to switch to clean energy, especially in large cities, is the possibility of accessing the center and parking at no cost. “Each one has to assess what their real mobility needs are and from there choose the car model that suits them best,” advises Juan Luis Fernández. What if you buy a second-hand one? “In that case, the electric model is even more interesting, while the gasoline one would be the most expensive option,” say the experts.

The report also analyzes hydrogen cars (called fuel cell), whose high sales price does not yet make them competitive but in which there is much hope. It is estimated that within ten years its cost will be similar to that of a conventional hybrid vehicle.