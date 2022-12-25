Jesús García has been using block reading for six years. In the photo, García reads with an e-reader at his house in Amsterdam on December 13. Marc Driessen

Bill Gates likes to present himself as an obsessive reader. The billionaire says he reads at least 50 books a year and always shares his favorite titles and his techniques for reading efficiently. More recently, Mark Zuckerberg has started doing something similar with his own lists of dozens of books. In order to reach those numbers you have to read fast, very fast. The Facebook founder wants to be, like Gates, a speed-reading guru. This is a phenomenon that, although it has spread in recent years thanks to the Internet, is not new. John F. Kennedy also claimed to use techniques he learned as a young man to read as quickly as possible.

On the web there is a cult of speed reading that is no longer a niche. Now YouTube, Instagram or TikTok videos abound with hundreds of thousands or even millions of views to learn to read up to hundreds of books in a year. Everything always orbiting around the philosophy that Gates and Zuckerberg preach: the one that conceives reading as a kind of mental sport.

Jesús García, a 36-year-old software engineer, says that a few years ago he only read “normally”, but that he felt the need to “read faster to consume more”. His routine changed in 2016 when he got his hands on the book Speed ​​Reading for Dummies (Quick reading for dummies; not published in Spanish). The book’s introduction is clear: “A speed reader is someone who can read at least 700 words per minute.” According to this text, “efficient reading” can be achieved just by making “a few adjustments.”

These adjustments are actually the most diverse methods. One of the best known is the skimming or read diagonally. It literally means moving your gaze diagonally across the page, seeking only the “essential” information and skipping the “unnecessary” details. There is also the fast words method, for which applications such as Spritz are often used, which works by displaying the words of a text one by one on the screen of a device so quickly that it forces you to maintain uninterrupted concentration so as not to get lost. any.

García tried various methods, but finally opted for the so-called “block reading”. It consists of processing entire sentences of a text without necessarily reading all the words in a linear way as would be done traditionally. He explains that one of the keys is to recognize words without having to analyze them: “When we read a word we recognize the silhouette, it’s like when you have a glass of water in front of you. You look at it and immediately you know what it is.” With practice, this engineer details, you can read two or three sentences at a time. “You have to focus, not vocalize and expand your peripheral vision. If you have a sentence, you can look at the center of it and your brain is able to read everything at once and you jump from one sentence to another ”, he explains.

Simon P. Liversedge, a cognitive psychologist at the University of Central Lancashire (England), says that there is no consensus on speed reading in academia. “As in any scientific debate, there are those who consider it possible and those who do not.” Liversedge places himself among the skeptics, believing that the “most” scientific research on the subject shows that it is “impossible” to read fast without a “significant decline” in comprehension.

As the academic develops in his email responses, fast readers can only achieve a “limited understanding” and miss “the details, subtleties and nuances” of a text. This researcher specialized in the eye, reading and visual cognition also points out that it is “unlikely” that a person has the ability to process entire sentences of text by expanding their vision.

Although they represent a minority, there are academics such as Matthew H. Schneps, former director of the Faculty of Education at Harvard University, who believe that speed reading is possible and even advantageous. As developed by Schneps in an article published in Scientific American in 2015, technology can be used to develop “new reading methods” that adapt to the “information age”, in which traditional paper-based reading is left behind. For Schneps, the brain is “like plastic” that can be molded to incorporate new abilities and process more data. The academic maintains that using technology can “drastically increase reading speed without affecting comprehension.” As evidence, Schneps points to research conducted by the University of Massachusetts Amherst that apparently showed how, when reading on a digital device with compressed text, college students could process “hundreds” more words per minute compared to reading on paper. .

Alex Wieckowski is an influencer dedicated to the promotion of books. At the age of 21, this New Yorker discovered self-improvement texts, began to consume them obsessively and now, six years later, he dedicates himself full time to creating content related to reading on his social networks. His Instagram account, Alex & Books, accumulates 354,000 followers and uses it both to recommend titles and to share his ways to read more. In 2021, as he explains by video call from Brooklyn, he read 70 books, exclusively non-fiction, spending between 15 and 30 minutes a day reading with absolute concentration, always underlining and taking notes.

Wieckowski has used speed reading on occasion, but is wary of it because he believes that finishing books faster “does not mean that they are understood better” and compares it to running at full speed through the halls of a museum. “He saw it and at the same time you didn’t see it,” he says. For this influencer, speed reading gives him “a false sense of knowledge.”

In this sense, the philosopher specialized in art theory José Antonio Méndez maintains that, from an aesthetic point of view, the phenomenon of speed reading “focuses the experience on the content of the book, leaving out the structure, the essence of the work and the rest as if it were expendable”. This “clear and excessive” separation between the content of the work and its other components, according to the academic, obviates the artistic and emotional dimension of a text.

The relegation of the emotional, according to Méndez, stems from the rejection of everything that is not “merely informative, with a clear meaning, articulated and in a simple way in its presentation.”

Jesús García at his home in Amsterdam, on December 13. Marc Driessen

The “intellectualized” conception of reading, says the philosopher, causes works of fiction to be devalued. Within the cult of speed reading, the “consumption” of texts is sought in a “productive” way. This, he argues, is related to the rhythm of life in contemporary societies: “Before the technological revolution we had eight hours of work a day, two days off a week, a month of vacation and we came home to disconnect . Now you work non-stop. You don’t have a vacation. You get home, open the mail and continue working. The book, like the paper newspaper, loses its functionality in “the technological society”. When digitized, it fragments, and that is why voluminous works are no longer read or little is read, he affirms. Speed ​​reading then emerges as a “natural consequence” in a context of utilitarianism.

Jesús García lives and works in Amsterdam. He has a partner, a newborn baby and other responsibilities that prevent him from always reading. But when he manages to find time, his favorite time to pick up a book is at night. On average, he reads for 30 or 40 minutes using his favorite format, the block format. He is particularly attracted to texts related to “real events and experiences.”

The last book he finished was This Is Vegan Propaganda (This is vegan propaganda), from youtuber Ed Winters. He read it as he has read all of his books since 2016: absorbing entire sentences at once. This engineer has not lost his enthusiasm for speed reading in the six years that he has been practicing it. “It makes me want to read more. I enjoy it so much more.” Those “prejudices” that exist about speed reading will not change your mind.

