At the beginning of December, UGT launched a video to publicize the Creators Network initiative, a trade union arm that intends to initiate a debate on the conditions of the creators in the different social networks. Shortly afterwards, they also organized two days of meeting with their representatives, broadcast on streaming. For more than seven hours, problems such as the conditions of use were exposed (although the rules of social networks are not, for the moment, above the territorial legislation), and in others a bit ethereal (complaining of not being able to deduct the time spent in being documented, for example).

20 years ago the great value of the internet was, apparently, the disappearance of intermediaries. In January 2001 Google was in the 29th position of the most popular search engines. In 2021 we don’t say “search engine”, we say “Google”. A network like Twitter suspends the account of a head of state as a result of an unprecedented attack on democracy in a distant January 2021. The utopian anarchy that the networks offered us has given way to an attempt at anarcho-capitalism that some big technology companies they want to implant tacitly.

The new extreme right has wanted to equate social networks with the media and legislate them as such. But a social network is not a means of communication. Let’s take any YouTube video: audiovisual content that is generated without anyone requesting it, that is hosted for free on a platform that offers millions of other videos, and that, if certain conditions are met, is monetized. These conditions include that certain subjects are not touched (vaccines, for example), and therefore youtubers What Steppenwolf or Oliver Ibáñez They cannot live off their videos unless they resort to crowdfunding, an option that, for example, UTBH (Un Tío Blanco Hetero) and Alvise Pérez took. In exchange for a modest (or not) amount per month, subscribers can access various perks such as proposing topics, receiving voice audios from the guru in question, or accessing “how-to” videos. In the two cases cited, the call for contributions is made in pursuit of militancy (anti-feminist and anti-communist respectively), but in others, sorority or the right to a fair salary is appealed. But what is fair?

The UGT Creators Platform has requested that the youtubers know what algorithms make them be in one position or another, in order to organize the accounts of the month and know when they will have 800 visits and when they will have 8,000.

The visible faces of this union initiative are far from making the numbers or even youtubers niche like Patri Jordan (nutrition and sports), Ivan Vazquez (gardening) or SMDani (religion). The youtubers More powerful Spaniards have left YouTube and Spain much more concerned about a tax burden (it reaches 40% of their income) than about a democratic distribution of visits that would not have favored them. In addition, youtubers successful now are streamers, as a result of a drastic and not accidental drop in visits to their videos, with the consequent reflection on their income.

100 years ago the commercial battle for the birth of cinema had already taken place. A business model – which was not seen as such at first – already had large production companies (Universal Pictures, United Artist and Paramount Pictures were well established) and legislation. The battle over screenwriters’ intellectual property rights, for example, would come decades later. The configuration of the work of content creator as an independent figure within each legislative framework will come because it is inevitable: it has started as entertainment, but there are already professionals of it. The conditions to stay are much more enslaved than it seems (permanent dedication and severing ties, practically, with anyone who does not belong to the community youtuber, and this is something that everyone who has had a friend with a moderately popular channel knows), and the remuneration is, of course, low. This first attack on status quo It was with blank bullets, but we must not lose sight of it.

