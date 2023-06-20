Undoubtedly, Wendy Guevara is one of the favorite participants of the reality show Televisa‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, due to his great personality, humility and charisma that managed to tear out the hearts of thousands of people in the country.

However, it seems that Ferka the attitude of the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘The losses‘, because it has been caught making gestures and derogatory comments about the gender and the physical appearance from Wendy.

For those who don’t know, Wendy Guevara is a trans womanbecause despite the fact that she was born as a man, she identifies as a woman, although retains male genitalia because that’s how he decided.

Everything seems to indicate that Ferka is bothered by the situation, since after he took the elimination gala On the night of June 18, she made a despicable comment towards Guevara, saying that “I would like her vagina to peek out, but there isn’t.”

However, Wendy was not left and quickly responded by saying: “Oh, yes. I love having a penis and having boobies ”, she premiered that she “doesn’t get upset ”nor does she feel bad about the comments, since she gets along like that, although only with men.

Despite this, he stressed that Ferka’s comment was not a joke, and that only if she wants to remove her male genitalia will she do so.

