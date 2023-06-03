The Tigres team is on vacation after having become the Mexican soccer champion, defeating Chivas in the grand final of the competition by an aggregate score of 3-2.
Now, the high command continues to study who will be the possible reinforcements for the next tournament, although slight changes are expected in the squad.
This time it has been reported that the Venezuelan footballer Yeferson Soteldo He could return to the university team.
According to information from the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the feline team considered the offer for Soteldo low. The team of Saints of Brazil have difficulty paying 4 million dollars that the northern club has requested 50% of the value of his letter, and they seek to retain him for a month until the end of his contract.
Another of the options that Tigres would have would be to use the skilled player as a bargaining chip, since it could accommodate the soccer player in some other squad, either within Mexican soccer or abroad.
According to the portal specialized in transfers transfer marktthe value of Jefferson Soteldo in the leg market it is 6 million dollars, an amount that would fall within the budget of other squads and that they would not hesitate to pay said amount.
Although one of the issues that most worries Mexican feline managers is the indiscipline of the short player. In Brazil he was involved in the eye of the hurricane for insulting a referee.
