🚨Tigres considers the purchase offer for Yeferson Soteldo low.

*️⃣Santos, who does not reach the option of u$s 4,000,000 for 50%, will continue trying to retain the Venezuelan, whose contract ends on 6/30. pic.twitter.com/uwgsPfQQMl

