Hamburg – “Mr. Merz, and you’re not there again”, asked Markus Lanz* in his ZDF broadcast on Tuesday evening * (October 14th) the CDU politician right at the beginning. Lanz spoke Friedrich Merz to the Corona summit of the Chancellor with the Prime Minister, which took place on that day: “Today again an important day in Berlin, again a lot has been decided”, the moderator introduced.

Markus Lanz provokes Friedrich Merz: “How annoyed you are that you have nothing to say?”

When asked how much it annoys him not to be part of the current decisions, Merz answered briefly: “Not at all”. This was followed by a battle of words à la Louis de Funès: “Yes” – “No” – “Yes” – “No”. With the question “How annoyed you are that you have nothing to say?” tried to lure Lanz Merz from the reserve.

“Well, at the moment I have a little something to say”, Merz replied, what Lanz* said no with a quick “Ne”. “Yes,” countered Merz. “With whom?”, Lanz then wanted to know. For example with Markus Lanz tonight he would have something to say, Merz resolved the situation. Then both the moderator and the politician had to laugh. “Okay, I don’t even know if that’s a good thing,” Lanz stated jokingly.

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF): Friedrich Merz does not hold an office: Söder and Laschet benefit as Corona Prime Ministers

Then he explained Show host, he wouldn’t have meant it as smugly as it might have looked. However, he pointed out that the ruling politicians would be ahead in the polls. Friedrich Merzwho, alongside Armin Laschet * and Norbert Röttgen *, is trying to become party leader of the CDU *, has therefore lost in comparison. Merz can look back on a long political career, he was already a member of the Bundestag and a member of the European Parliament. Merz is currently Vice President of the Economic Council of the CDU, but has no seat in the Bundestag. As early as July, Merz had to fight Lanz with the accusation of not being part of the executive policy. At that time, Luisa Neubauer asked him about it.

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF): Friedrich Merz reaps sharp criticism for statements about homosexuality – Spahn counters

Merz stated in the broadcast on Wednesday (October 14th) that the ruling politicians would also have to take criticism. With the reference to “one or the other Prime Minister” indicated Merz at that its competitors Lash and Markus Söder, who is also sometimes traded as a possible Union Chancellor, would not only benefit from the crisis.

“Markus Lanz” (ZDF): Merz praises the government for corona management

By and large, however, he praised the government for it Corona * management. “We have come through the crisis well in Germany so far,” said Merz. “That means: you don’t even have to take over?”then asked Lanz critically. He only refers to the specific corona measures of the elected government, replied Merz. Next year would be the next federal election, this year the CDU chairmanship would be re-elected. “One at a time,” he clarified.

Then the moderator asked the CDU politician whether he Markus Söder assume that he is not aiming for the post of chancellor. When Merz answered in the affirmative, Lanz asked: "How long have you practiced this blink of an eye?" But even the assumption that this was not true could not upset Merz. He just laughed and explained that Söder a possible candidate for chancellor be. Just like the other contenders. Anyone who can secure the post of chair will be on December 4th decide. The chairman should be elected during the party congress. It remains to be seen whether Markus Söder will still want to stay as Prime Minister in Bavaria afterwards. (lb)