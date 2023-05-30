Irina Baeva, 30-year-old Russian actress and who He has lived in Mexico for several years, He has become known in the world of soap operas in meldoramas such as ‘Italian Girl Comes to Marry’ and ‘Passion and Power’.

Once she has projected herself nationally and internationally as an actress, will Irina Baeva now take the step to become a singer? Journalists in CDMX approach her and question her on the subject.

“Surely, never say never, I really want it, I sang RBD songs, I would love to resume, I got to sing, not at professional levels, but I wanted it, however, I still don’t feel ready,” she says.

Irina Baeva. Instagram photo

In several television programs, what is related to what Irina Baeva would want in the not distant future is shared become a singerincluding ‘De Primera Mano’, which is broadcast on Imagen Televisión.

Baeva also mentions that some time ago she did a casting for a character that she sang, but she did not stay in the project, without revealing what it was about, now she remembers it as an anecdote.

Irina became a leading actress in the soap opera ‘Vino el amor’, in 2017, alongside Gabriel Soto, who is currently her sentimental partner and more recently has acted in other Televisa stories such as ‘Single with daughters’ and ‘Love divided’.

In various interviews, Irina has shared that she loves Mexico, its culture and unquestionably soap operas, she even said that thanks to them and seeing Victoria Ruffo acting, she learned the Spanish language, which she has perfected while living in Mexico.

Irina Baeva with her sentimental partner, the also actor Gabriel Soto. Instagram photo

