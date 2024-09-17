The British newspaper, Daily Mail, reported that many users resorted to their accounts on social platforms to express their dissatisfaction that the latest update drains the battery life of their phones.

Some users reported that “the battery is dying right before their eyes,” while others said that “the battery life has become absolutely terrible.”

One of them said that the battery health of his iPhone 11 dropped to 75 percent after he updated.

On the other hand, some users have indicated that their devices are working fine after the update, confirming that there is no battery drain.

Apple has revealed that it is normal for users to experience battery “drain” after major updates, as some software changes take hours or even days to complete.

Experts say that installing a new operating system runs many processes in the background, such as indexing and battery recalibration, which may give the impression that the battery is draining faster.

They pointed out that if battery problems persist, it is recommended to check the maximum battery capacity via the device settings, and it is also recommended to keep devices away from extreme temperatures and avoid turning on the Wi-Fi Assist setting.