a question

A question came from a reader in which he said:

If a vehicle fire accident occurs as a result of flammable materials being left inside the vehicle as a result of the vehicle owner forgetting, will insurance companies cover the cost of repairing the vehicle damage or do they consider it negligence on the part of the vehicle owner and hold him responsible?

the answer:

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif:

First, we draw the attention of all readers to the importance of adhering to the instructions and directives of the concerned authorities regarding traffic safety and taking the necessary precautions to prevent accidents in all their forms.

As for the reader’s question, if damage occurs to the car as a result of leaving flammable tools such as a cigarette lighter, perfume containers, etc., especially with high temperatures, insurance companies will cover those damages, unless it is proven that the damage was intentionally caused, which is not easy to prove.

You can send your inquiries to email:

