06/10/2023 – 20:31

Statistics indicate an increase in commercial theft in several countries in 2022. There are those who blame inflation at a global level. Retailers react with more vigilance – risking even higher prices. Retail associations and companies in the United Kingdom and United States report a considerable increase in shoplifting. In some supermarkets you can now find cheese and meat equipped with safety devices, or coffee packets replaced with empty imitations.

One possible explanation for this class of robberies is the galloping cost of living, which currently burdens numerous citizens. The financial director of the retail company Associated British Foods told the tabloid The Sun that inflation and rising prices would be a pretext for many to steal whatever they want. In turn, the director of the John Lewis department store chain mentioned to the BBC broadcaster an “epidemic of theft”.

Frank Horst, from the German retail research center EHI Retail Institute, confirms that theft figures have increased enormously in 2022 compared to the previous year. In addition to a 30% increase in reported crimes, comparing the theoretical state with the real state of the establishments’ inventories, the institution found a discrepancy of around 12%.

More security = higher prices = more theft?

However, Horst does not accept this as proof that inflation is driving crimes: due to the containment measures imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a kind of artificial drop in thefts in 2020 and 2021, he explains. Thus, the increase in 2022 would be nothing more than “a return to normality”.

In fact, it is imaginable that the persistent rise in prices will encourage more people to steal, admits Horst. However, this effect would be noticed earlier in the following year’s analysis: therefore, it will only be possible to determine whether the frequency of crimes in German commerce has grown consistently at the end of 2023.

However, he is skeptical: based on 20 years of studying statistics on petty commercial theft, he does not believe that difficult economic times automatically result in an increase in cases.

On the other hand, there are first signs in Germany that inflation has changed the behavior of thieves, says Horst: “Currently, more products are being taken away that were not previously in the target range”, such as cheese, meat, sausages or butter, and “ one can assume that this also has something to do with inflation and rising prices.”

But the German situation does not compare to that of countries like the USA, for example, where drug-related crime is an acute problem and organized gangs rob entire pharmacies to obtain medicines.

American and British retailers react by modernizing their supermarkets and stores, with more video surveillance, body cameras, security checks and free coffee for police and law enforcement officers.

Without a doubt, all of this costs companies a lot of money and, in the end, could make some products even more expensive for impoverished consumers.