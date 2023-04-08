Nico Hülkenberg, better known as Nico Hülkenback, has had a good start to the 2023 season. Bad news for Schumacher?

Many people inside and outside the F1 paddock looked a bit surprised when Haas F1 announced it was mothballing Nico Hülkenberg. Apart from some raids, the 35-year-old German had been sidelined for more or less two years. This while 23-year-old Mick Schumacher occasionally showed that he could be faster than Magnussen. The young Schumacher has finally won in all entry classes. He always had to ‘warm up’.

It seemed that this process was finally over and Haas F1 could benefit from more results such as the points scores in Austria and England. But then came the message that Ferrari pushed Schumacher aside. And then it turned out that without the support of Ferrari – and some discount on the engines – Haas F1 no longer had an appetite for the young German.

In itself it is not a crazy idea for a rearguard / midfield team to have at least one veteran. An experienced man (m/f/i) who drives home the points when the others make mistakes. But Haas F1 already had that in the form of Magnussen. A line up with two of these drivers seemed a rather conservative choice for the American team. And it is also not the case that Hülkenberg brings tig million in sponsorship money.

Anyway, with three races behind us, we can say that the choice has turned out well so far. Hülkenberg has been faster than Magnussen (3-0) in qualifying and has also scored more points. This while last year Magnussen was on average just a bit faster than Schumacher and took the most points. Günther Steiner is therefore right.

But how bad is that for Mick Schumacher? The young German is Germany’s darling and rumor has it that Audi is keen to have him for a race seat from 2026. For now, Mick is the third driver at Mercedes and at McLaren. Normally, however, he will not really make much progress in that role. For teams other than Sauber, there do not seem to be any opportunities to get back into a race seat in anticipation of 2026, unless Sargeant perhaps falls through the ice at Williams.

Actually, Schumacher should hope that Magnussen picks up the gauntlet and makes it a bit more difficult for Hülkenberg. If the internal duel continues on the same footing, his F1 legacy remains that he could have had a somewhat unstable Russian but was too light for the real thing. Do you think Mick still has a chance? Let us know in the comments!

