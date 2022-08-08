“House of the Dragon”, the first prequel to “Game of thrones”, will soon arrive on the streaming platform HBO Max. Based on the novel “A Song of Ice and Fire”, it will tell us about the fall of the Targaryen house and fans could not be more excited.

A few days after its premiere on the streaming platform, Matt Smith, Daemon Targaryen in fiction, answered one of the biggest concerns of the fandom: will the series have the same number of intimate scenes as its predecessor?

In conversation with Rolling Stone, Smith joked that his character had “slightly too much sex.” Despite this, he insisted that keeping the production true to George RR Martin’s books is a better option than toning it down by today’s standards.

“You end up wondering, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ To which they reply: ‘Yes, we need it’ ”, were his last words on the controversial issue.

What is “House of the Dragon” about?

The series will focus on the lineage of the Targaryen family, the imposing house of nobles that conquered Westeros until its downfall in revolution. Likewise, it will focus on the events that occurred 300 years before “Game of thrones”.

When does it premiere on HBO Max?

“House of the dragon” is scheduled to premiere on August 21 on HBO Max. An exclusive title of the streaming platform that will surely earn you more subscribers this end of the month.