A study from Uppsala University has shown a link between herpes and dementia. This could provide new impetus for dementia medications.

Uppsala – According to the Federal Ministry for Family, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth, 1.8 million people with dementia live in Germany. According to the ministry, this number is expected to increase significantly by 2050 – to 2.8 million. There is a lot of research into dementia in Germany and internationally in order to better understand the disease, identify risk factors and, in the best case, find an effective treatment.

Researchers at Uppsala University have now succeeded in one study, to confirm another risk factor: infection with the herpes simplex virus (HSV). In the study, those affected developed dementia much more often than participants who did not carry the herpes virus.

A new study from Uppsala University has shown a link between dementia and infection with the herpes virus. © bmffoto/IMAGO

Study shows increased risk of dementia in people infected with herpes

The study thus confirms a theory that has been investigated in dementia research for some time. In November 2023, researchers from Columbia University presented one study that established a connection between herpes and dementia. This has now been further confirmed by the Swedish study. Of the test subjects examined as part of the study, those infected with HSV had twice the risk of developing dementia.

“The special thing about this study is that the participants are approximately the same age, which makes the results even more reliable, as age differences, which are otherwise associated with the development of dementia, cannot distort the results,” explains Erika Vestin, who Lead author of the study in one Press release the University of Uppsala. Vestin sees the results of the study as an opportunity for, among other things further research into potential cures.

The herpes simplex virus There are a total of over 200 herpes viruses, nine of which are specific to humans. The herpes simplex virus (HSV) is probably the best known of them. It occurs in two different types: Type 1 and Type 2. – HSV type 1 (HSV-1) primarily presents itself as Cold sores noticeable. It is transmitted primarily through saliva.

– HSV type 2 (HSV-2) is mostly transmitted through sexual contact and is the most common cause of Genital herpes. In principle, however, both types can cause both cold and genital herpes. There is neither an effective vaccination nor a drug to combat HSV. Once infected, you carry the virus for life. Source: Helmholtz Center for Infection Research

Study on the dementia risk factor herpes could promote research into new treatment methods

“The results could further advance dementia research to treat the disease at an early stage with common anti-herpes virus drugs or to prevent the disease before it occurs,” said Vestin. Further research is also needed to confirm beyond doubt that HSV infection is a risk factor for dementia.

It's not just the herpes virus that can increase the likelihood of dementia. Other risk factors can also increase the risk of developing Alzheimer's or another form of dementia. However, there are also ways to prevent dementia. (sp)