Helldivers II is one of the most fun games of 2024. Arrowhead Game Studios has managed to give us a cooperative experience that shows us a positive future for games as a service. However, the title is not free of errors, something that became clear in its first week on the market. Thus, Some users have started a review bombing campaign.

At the moment, Helldivers II It has a rating of 83 and 76 from critics on PS5 and PC, while fans have given this experience an 8.4 overall. While the ratings we see today are far from what happened with titles like The Last of Us Part IIthere is a group of people who are trying to start a review bombing campaign for this game, either because of its performance in recent days, or because it is a PlayStation title.

Of the almost 50 negative reviews it has Helldivers IImost focus on the performance of the title during its first week, both on PC and PS5, where the game presented a series of problems finding online games and joining other players. It is important to mention that these drawbacks are still present, but on a smaller scale.

Along with this, a couple of comments by users called Xbox fans, who have given this title negative ratings without even playing it, something that has become very common. Fortunately, this is a minority, since on sites like Metacritic, as well as on social networks, conversations have indicated that Helldivers II It's a fun game with a positive future, although it still has a couple of bugs.

Thus, It is clear that the attempt at review bombing has failed. We remind you that Helldivers II It is now available on PlayStation 5 and PC. On related topics, this is the PlayStation game with the best launch on PC. Likewise, this title requires a constant internet connection.

Helldivers II It is fun. Although there are a number of elements that need improvement, such as the connection and the way in which you can join other players' games, the main experience is entertaining and top-notch. This is one of the few experiences that show us a positive future for games as a service.

