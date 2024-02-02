One of the main debates that revolve around the medium currently has to do with the preservation of the games themselves, mainly through physical media that does not depend on remote servers. In contrast, we have strong growth in so-called games as a service and online multiplayers that precisely base their experience entirely on an internet connection. Helldivers II is close to arriving with the main mission of cleaning up the strong shortage of releases by the PlayStation Studios, this after a few years ago, its predecessor became one of the cult jewels of the PS4 and PS Vita. Of course, due to its multiplayer focus, there are a lot of questions about how it works.

During our visit to the headquarters of PlayStation in San Mateo, California, in addition to being able to test for several hours Helldivers IIwe had the great opportunity to chat with Johan Pilestedtcurrent CEO of Arrowhead Game Studios and the main creators of this IP, who we couldn't help but ask about whether or not the game requires a constant internet connection, as well as the possibility of playing it alone in case that whole multiplayer thing isn't for you. you.

“Yes, the game requires a constant internet connection to function. On the topic of being able to play in single player the answer is yes, yes you can, but from the first helldivers, one of our goals was to make a cooperative game as pure as possible. We've made a number of in-game decisions to strengthen that. Our belief is that the game is much better when you play with friends. On the other hand, we also didn't want to make a game that was impossible to play alone. In single player we focus more on you having to be more careful with your tactics, while in multiplayer you can use your superior firepower. Alone it is a more cerebral experience,” said the manager.

As I already expressed to you in our previous content, the truth is that Helldivers II It is a very good game, my only real concern is more about the model of the title and this very controversial practice of depending entirely on a constant internet connection. Furthermore, I think it is more than clear to all of us that the new Arrowhead Game Studios It is completely focused on those who want to play accompanied, something that you should undoubtedly take into account if you are considering giving it a chance.

Helldivers II It will be released this February 8 on both PlayStation 5 and PC, by the way, with the possibility of crossplay.