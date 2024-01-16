During the last two years it has been debated whether Guillermo Ochoa's cycle with the Mexican National Team should have already come to an end. The goal of the Salernitana goalkeeper is to attend his sixth World Cup in 2026 and then retire from the Aztec team.
Ochoa is currently 38 years old and would arrive at the age of 40 at the World Cup to be held in Mexico, the United States and Canada. For several sports commentators, it is time for another goalkeeper to take charge of the Mexican goal. However, there are few options available.
The name of Luis Ángel Malagón is one of those that has sounded the loudest to replace Ochoa in El Tri. The 26-year-old goalkeeper has completed a good process and is currently the starting goalkeeper for Club América, with which he won the 2023 Liga MX Apertura title.
The Michoacan goalkeeper is one of the few who can compete with Ochoa for the title, but what does Jaime Lozano, technical director of the Mexican National Team, think about it?
In an interview with W Radio, 'Jimmy' spoke about the competition in the Tri goal and if he has any favorites in this dispute.
“Malagón is the one I have coached the most. I know him well, I know that when it is his turn to participate he will do wonderfully, he has become a reliable goalkeeper and he has to continue competing. There is a long time left between now and the World Cup. Memo continues a bit above those who are here in Mexico “
– Jaime Lozano
The Mexico coach stated that the other goalkeepers who are part of the team take on this competition well and that they continue to work and train well on their teams.
Lozano announced that the substitute goalkeepers will have the opportunity to play in duels before and after the Copa América.
