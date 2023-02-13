Cruz Azul has had a terrible first half in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. Things at La Noria are going from bad to worse: La Máquina currently occupies the penultimate position in the general table after adding a draw and four defeats. This weekend, in matchday 6, Toluca beat the cementers at the Nemesio Diez Stadium by a score of 3-1.
After this setback, the Cruz Azul board of directors is already analyzing the situation of Raúl Gutiérrez as a coach. The ‘Potro’ arrived at the institution in the Opening 2022 to try to raise the ship after the disastrous management of Diego Aguirre. The Mexican strategist fulfilled the objective and qualified the team to the league.
After a good preseason, in which the sky-blue team won the Sky Cup, the team’s performance has been disastrous. According to the ESPN chain, the Cruz Azul board of directors does not want to make a hasty decision and is thinking about what their decision will be: if they give Gutiérrez another chance or do without his services.
This report indicates that the people in long pants are evaluating other things in addition to the score against the Red Devils, such as collective functioning. No decision has yet been made on the matter and time is against it.
The schedule will tighten in the coming days and Cruz Azul will face Puebla on February 17, Atlas on February 22 and FC Juárez just three days later. Whatever decision the Machine managers make, it must be made now.
