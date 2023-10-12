Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been in the spotlight since their split. The Colombian singer and the former player were the protagonists of a long love affair that ended up on the front pages of the international press due to the impressive revelations that occurred in the case.

After living for many years in BarcelonaShakira took an important step by moving to Miami with her children Milan and Sasha, who are the fruit of the love he lived with Gerard Piqué.

It was a change of country and continent that has marked a radical change in their lives. Shakira is adjusting to her new home while she looks for new activities for her Florida children. For their part, Milan and Sasha live more peacefully and left busy Barcelona behind, where they could not develop their childhood normally.

Shakira with her children, Milan and Sasha.

Milan takes the spotlight

In the last few hours, the eldest son of Shakira and Piqué has stolen all the spotlights after show your talent for modeling and footballfollowing in the footsteps of his parents.

Shakira shared a striking photo album titled ‘January day’ where Milan, who debuted as a model, participates

“Thank goodness there is a hammock in this studio and very pleasant visits!“Shakira wrote on her official Instagram account.

It is the first time the minor participates in a modeling session and poses in front of the camera with Shakira. The images unleashed thousands of comments where they applauded Milan’s hidden talent.

Shakira often shares photographs with her children on social networks.

Piqué’s talent

Although modeling is not the only thing she inherited from her parents, Milan also decided to follow in the footsteps of Gerard Piqué in the world of football and stood out with an impressive video.

Now your son Milan is showing signs of talent in football, exceeding expectations even for his own father, who is a multi-time champion with Barcelona. Milan has joined the Juventus academy in the United States, where he has attracted attention with his prowess on the field.

The singer has always been described by the Spanish press as a great mother.

Juventus shared an exciting video on their social networks that showed Milan taking a free kick masterfully. In a dream play, a teammate handed him the ball and Milan placed it in the corner, leaving the rival goalkeeper with no options.

The interesting thing is that Milan chose the number 6 shirt, a number that contrasts with the 3 that his father used throughout much of his career. Gerard Piqué explained at the time that his passion for the number 3 was due to the defensive structure in which he played, where the right back wore the 2, the center back the 3 and the left back the 5.

