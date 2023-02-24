At the age of 34, the experienced multifunctional left-back of Club América, Miguel Layunhe is close to hanging up his boots, in fact, in recent tournaments he has been designated as one of the players who will leave the institution, however, he has remained, but with retirement getting closer and closer.
With the Eagles, he has less and less participation, which is why his departure from the club or his retirement from the fields is already being contemplated to finish his career in the team where he stood out the most throughout his career, he mentioned it in an interview for the newspaper RECORD.
The veteran defender has been very close to leaving the team in the previous markets, but in the end he has ended up staying in Coapa, so it is likely that he will retire in the team he leads Fernando Ortiz although he also has the interest of being able to do it in Major League Soccer.
“It is a rather complex internal debate because a part of me wants to close the cycle at Club América for everything it represents, but there is also a part within me that I have experienced when I have had the opportunity to visit different countries, different Leagues and I have realized that they complement me as a person, they are making me learn good things “”
– Miguel Layun.
The player also added that: “Getting out of ‘comfort’ just by giving it a name because the truth is that in America you can never be comfortable, but being in your country, with your culture and with your people helps a lot with personal development; I will not lie that it is the biggest debate that I have in my mind.
The North American championship would be the fifth place abroad in his career, after having passed through Italy, England, Portugal and Spain.
