in a scene from The triangle of sadness Ruben Östlund’s acclaimed film, a couple of successful models are having dinner in a luxury restaurant and a conflict arises over the payment of the bill. The boy suggests that it should be his girlfriend who does it, since he always does it and she earns more money. In the end the girl does, but reluctantly, and this leads to an argument. For her, it’s not about who has more money, it’s about the boy always paying, period, because otherwise they’ll look bad. As anachronistic as a situation like this may seem, there are still many people who, for different reasons, feel more comfortable when the man foots the bill on a heterosexual date.

A study from the academic journal Psychological Reports published in 2022 showed that traditional norms were still entrenched in young people. The researchers used a sample of 552 heterosexual college students who were asked to answer questions about gender roles. In response to who should pay on dates, more than half said that men should take care of everything on the first date and then pay “the bulk” on subsequent dates. On average, respondents of both genders expected greater financial responsibility from the man. These results are not isolated. Another study carried out by the financial portal Money showed some clear data: 85% of men and 78% of women out of a total of 4,447 people surveyed considered that men should always pay on the first date.

Andrea Ramírez is a 25-year-old Colombian who lives in Madrid. She is heterosexual and both in her country and in Spain, when she leaves with a boy, she takes it for granted that he is going to pay her bill because, according to what he says about her, that is how it has always been for her. She clarifies, however, that after the second meeting with a boy, she no longer expects him to continue taking care of all the expenses. “For me it’s a cultural and social custom that men always pay first out,” she says. “Normally because when there are these types of meetings, men are the ones who take the first step.” Ramírez clarifies that it would not bother her if they asked her to split her bill or even for her to pay from the second date if it is someone she is very interested in, but that it would be “a bit strange” for her to do it the first time they meet. find. “The first one seems very different to the others. I don’t think it’s a macho custom, ”she explains.

Last March the hostess of the podcast about sex and relationships Laid Bare Podcast, Oloni, started a debate on Twitter by asking his followers if men should be the ones to pay everything on dates or not. The influencers then said to mashable that these types of decisions do not make any woman less feminist. “If you want something more traditional, you can have it,” she told this news portal.

Kim Elsesser, PhD in Gender Studies and author of sex and the office wrote in an article for Forbes that this idea about paying for dating is an example of “benevolent sexism,” that is, an attitude that is dangerous while appearing harmless. According to the author, this stems from a macho imaginary in which women should be adored and men should be gentlemen. This, Elsesser argues, has repercussions that go beyond a simple dinner: “It impacts how women think of themselves, how others treat them, and generally contributes to inequality.”

From a protocol perspective, thinking that the bill should go to the man is seen as outdated. Marina Fernández, communication director of the International School of Protocol, clarifies that this is already a topic that is not even discussed: “We consider that it has become obsolete, something from the past that the protocol in 2023 transcends.” What is currently done, indicates Fernández, is simply charging the person who made the reservation. “The protocol adapts to social reality. There will be very traditional restaurants where it is customary to put the bill to the gentleman, but this is now very rare, ”says the expert.