Club Deportivo Guadalajara achieved an unexpected victory in the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas FC and not only that, but they did it in a forceful way by beating them 4-1 at home, so with 12 days played they still keep their hopes alive. advance to the final rounds of the most important competition in Mexican soccer.
On the other hand, they will seek to leave behind as soon as possible the issue of indiscipline of Alexis Vega and Chicote Calderonwho have been separated from the squad and notified about their veto in the institution, as well as the supposed departure of their technical director, Veljko Paunovicwhich ultimately did not materialize.
Unfortunately, new bad news emerged for the red and white team, as the ‘Tala’ Rangela youth goalkeeper who was beginning to earn a starting position with the team since the 11th, will be away from the field for several weeks, as his injury is worse than initially expected.
After suffering a hard crash in the Clásico Tapatío that forced him to leave the field of play, the relevant tests have been carried out and it has been confirmed that the young Mexican goalkeeper suffered a fractured cheekbone.
The goalkeeper underwent surgery this past Sunday, according to information from Luis Castilloso it will cause a loss with Guadalajara for four to six weeks, so we would most likely see the Tala Rangel back to the Liguilla, in case Chivas accesses this instance.
In this way, everything indicates that Miguel Jimenez He will return to the starting lineup after two consecutive games, starting as a substitute and watching his team’s actions from the bench.
