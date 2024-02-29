One of the love stories that most fans have been excited about in the Liga MX Its the Javier Aguirre with the America clubwho for years have been linked by the possible arrival of the Mexican coach.
Now, in the midst of his successful stint with Majorca from Spain, Javier Aguirre attended the media to talk about the Copa del Rey final that reached with the vermilions; However, in the middle of the congratulations the topic of the Eagles.
In interview with MVS Sportshe Basque spoke about the possibility of directing the America and he had an important confession about the excitement he feels about directing the winningest team in Mexico, so he did not hide his interest.
“Of course yes, it hasn't been possible due to various circumstances, but of course yes. Directing America would be closing the circle, but I understand that it is not easy, that the moments have not happened.”
– Javier Aguirre for MVS
This was the response of the current DT of the Majorca after being questioned about his interest in directing the America club; However, he gave the reasons why his arrival could not take place.
“When I haven't had a job, (America) has had a coach or they have finally opted for another coach when they could,” he said. Aguirrewho ended this comment by saying: “I can understand it, I'm a professional and I understand romanticism.”
Join the azulcrema community!
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
Then join our Telegram channel here.
To everyone's surprise, due to the strong rumors that linked him to the America a year ago, Javier Aguirre He revealed that the Azulcrema board has never approached him to try to reach an agreement, so his arrival is very far from being finalized.
“They never spoke to me and that is the part I can tell you, that they never spoke to me; they never came into contact with me, never directly with me, not any director of America.”
– Javier Aguirre for MVS
In this way, there is another new media approach between the Basque and the Eagleswho will be linked for life after having been protagonists of the “Final of the Century” between America and Chivas in 1984, where Aguirre scored one of the goals that gave victory to those from Coapa.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#lead #greatest #Javier #Aguirre #confession #America
Leave a Reply