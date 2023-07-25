Argentine comedian and actress Barbara Torres has garnered surprising attention for her dramatic appearance in ‘The house of the famous Mexico‘ (LCDLFM). The interpreter of the character of ‘Excelsa’ had ups and downs during her stay on the reality show due to her mood swings, as well as the conflicts she had with some participants. Now everything seems to repeat itself, but in a live interview he dropped out.

After the reality show ‘LCDLFM‘ Bárbara Torres from the show her behavioral changes, which she attributes to hormonal issues due to going through the menopause, continue or at least it seems so. It turns out that in full interview live the comedian surprised the quit suddenly and dramatically.

Why did Bárbara Torres from ‘LCDLFM’ abandon a live interview?

The actress Bárbara Torres was upset and uncomfortable during an interview in which she was questioned about her experience in ‘The house of the famous Mexico‘ (LCDLFM) and decided to leave her suddenly. The actress and comedian again showed her annoyance and discomfort when questioned about her experience in realitywhich led her to leave the talk.

During the interview with Luis Magana For her YouTube channel “Magañísimo”, Bárbara made it clear that she would only answer three questions and was uncomfortable when asked if her behavior in reality was real or a strategy. Faced with this question, the comedian’s attitude changed abruptly and she preferred to change the topic of conversation.

Does he do it again? Bárbara Torres from ‘LCDLFM’ leaves an angry live interview with Luis Magaña/ Photo: Instagram @luismaganamex/ @barbaratorres

Magaña also asked about the moment when all the participants positioned themselves behind Bárbara Torres in the reality show, and the actress replied that this allowed her to be out of the game, since she wanted to leave the house at that moment. But Bárbara Torres’ discomfort was so evident as she talked about the future of her career and how her participation in “La Casa de los Famosos México” had a positive impact on some and a negative impact on others, including her.

Finally, abruptly, Bárbara Torres removed the headphones and alleged technical problems to end the interview and leave it. Despite her attempts to communicate with her again, it was not possible, which earned her criticism in the comments of the users who were linked in the live.

Why Bárbara Torres from ‘LCDLFM’ abandoned a live interview/ Photo: Capture YouTube.

Luis Magaña made it clear that his job as a communicator is to question celebrities on issues of interest to the public, even though this may be uncomfortable for them. And without a doubt, the interviewer’s questions were not to the liking of Barbara, who undoubtedly cut the interview short before time.

Bárbara Torres has been criticized due to her attitude and conflicts with other inhabitants of “The House of the Famous Mexico“, like Raquel Bigorra, Sergio Mayer and María Fernanda Quiroz. The actress, who has attributed some of her behavioral changes to menopause, has received strong criticism on social networks. What happened in the interview with Magaña would be added to this situation.

Join our chat and receive more Show News