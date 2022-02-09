inside of My Hero Academia there are many characters that attract attention, and not all of them are the heroes. So do the villains and among them is Himiko Toga.

She is someone who should be taken care of and a lot. She appears to be an innocent student, but when a maniacal grin spreads across her face, trouble has struck. Her main flaw is how she shows her affection and that is hurting who she cares about the most.

Himiko Toga maintains her popularity in the series

Toga He has a very twisted way of looking at love. The more wounded and hurt the person of her affection is, the more her feelings towards him grow. For her a show of affection to drink someone’s blood.

But so is transforming into that person, something you can do well thanks to your Quirk from Transformation. At first this gift only replicated the physical appearance and was ideal for infiltration missions, as well as espionage.

But since the fifth season of My Hero Academia — and much earlier in the manga — Himiko Toga he is able to replicate the powers of whoever the blood he ingests comes from.

This is how he replicated the gravity control of Ochako Uraraka with fatal results for their enemies. Toga He is someone very intelligent and cunning when fighting. He is why he is one of the most valuable members of the League of Villains.

A well detailed My Hero Academia cosplay

And in the successor of this organization, the Super Power Liberation Army. Due to the above she is very popular, so she has many fan artsAnd of course, cosplay.

What we bring you now is a contribution from the cosplayer blood raven. There we can see Himiko Toga in his student outfit. Yes, the one that reminds a sailor. As far as the hairstyle is concerned, it is very similar to that of this character, as well as the makeup that he wears.

As for the expression, it is also similar to the one in My Hero Academia. Is cosplayer also highlighted the teeth of Himiko Togawhich is one of its physical characteristics.

East cosplay it’s a bit more ‘quiet’ than usual, but that’s somewhat misleading. own Toga He has said that when he appears to be someone normal, he is only pretending. The crazy and sadistic version of him is the true self of him.

