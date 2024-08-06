Home page politics

Even as California’s Attorney General, Kamala Harris fought against oil companies. Climate protection could also play a major role in the 2024 US election.

Washington, DC – The US election 2024 will also be a pioneer in climate protection. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris There are two opposing worldviews on environmental issues.

While Trump has vowed to push America back on fossil fuels, Biden’s legacy in the areas of climate and clean energy and withdrawing the US from its global climate commitments, Harris wants to advance climate protection.

Harris fought for climate protection long before the US election campaign

Loud CNN Climate protection has shaped Harris’ career for decades. As California’s Attorney General, she sued major oil companies such as BP and ConocoPhillips and investigated ExxonMobil for its Role in climate change disinformation. During her time in the Senate, she supported the Green New Deal resolution. And as Vice President, Harris managed the decisive vote to pass the historic climate bill. Democrats.

Harris is an advocate for climate and environmental justice, said Tiernan Sittenfeld, senior vice president of government affairs at the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund CNN The League of Conservation Voters Action Fund grant program aims to elect environmental advocates who will address the climate crisis and advance a more equitable, clean energy future.

Environmentalists support Harris in 2024 US election

More than 350 environmentalists support the WashingtonPost her candidacy, saying she could help drive climate-conscious voters to the polls, less than 100 days before the 2024 US election. Big names in the environmental movement – including former US climate envoy John F. Kerry, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Washington Governor Jay Inslee (D) – are confident that Harris will prioritize climate as president and take action.

If Kamala Harris is elected president, she will denounce the fossil fuel industry for its history of spreading climate disinformation, speculates British GuardianUnder Harris, state-led climate litigation could also gain momentum, said Jamie Henn, director of the climate accountability nonprofit Fossil Free Media, who recently wrote that Harris is the “perfect person” to prosecute climate offenders.

Harris wants to continue Biden’s climate protection concept after US election

Various US media agree that Harris will make the environment one of her main concerns. New York Times According to her, she has already taken positions far to the left of Biden on climate change early in her career, which is why she is expected to at least continue Joe Biden’s climate protection course. What might Harris’ actions look like? Harris’ climate adviser Ike Irby said that if she is elected, Harris will continue to focus on implementing the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) introduced by Biden in 2022.

According to the US Department of Energy, the IRA represents the largest single investment in climate and energy in American history. The fact that Kamala Harris is only sticking to Biden’s plan may sound disappointing, but experts say NYTit is indeed a major challenge and the key to achieving the climate goals and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the USA. (lm)