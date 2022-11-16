Does Haaland change teams during the World Cup?: still no answer

Ashton Unitedfrom the first division of the English Northern Premier League, has submitted an offer to Manchester City so that he yields to the Norwegian striker Erling Haaland while the break for the Qatar 2022 World Cup lasts.

Haaland, who has scored 23 goals in all competitions for City since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, will sit out Qatar 2022 because his team failed to qualify.

That is why Ashton United have asked City if they can count on him on a 28-day loan deal.

Although in the last few hours the news spread on social networks that Haaland would be transferred to Ashton, for a period of 28 days so that he does not lose his form, this information is not real, and there is still no response from City.

Ashton did ask for the player, but he’s there. “We’re looking for a striker, so we thought why not,” England’s seventh-tier soccer team manager Michael Clegg told BBC Radio 5 Live.

In fact, it is unlikely that City will give up their top star, with the risks that this implies.

“It’s been difficult for any of the teams in our league to build momentum, so I’m sure the addition of this great man would help us move up the table. I’m sure he’ll get down to business and I hope he scores a minimum of six goals per game,” he added.

The club say they have yet to receive a response from the reigning Premier League champions.

According to the citizens’ coach, Pep Guardiola, Haaland will spend the holidays in Marbella and Norway with his family before returning to training with City, which is second in the Premier League.

