Becomes Manchester Citys Keeper Ederson soon to be Hans-Jörg Butt of the Skyblues? For younger readers: As the keeper of Hamburger SV (from 1997 to 2001), Butt quickly became a regular penalty taker for the Rothosen and converted a total of 19 penalty kicks for the Hanseatic League. Now Pep Guardiola is apparently planning to name his Brazilian goalkeeper as a penalty taker.
The background is the previous misses of the Skyblues from the ominous point. With Kevin de Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and now also Ilkay Gündogan, three different shooters have already failed from penalty distance this season alone.
In order to save the honor of both the Belgian and the German, however, it should be said that they have already transformed one. And Sterling is English …
Gündogan was able to make up for his missed shot yesterday, Sunday in the top game of the Premier League at Liverpool FC with two later goals, but he called his coach on the scene with the renewed penalty failure.
“It’s a problem we have,” dictated Guardiola after the game on Anfield Road to the assembled journalists (via Sport1) into the micros. “In important moments we can’t miss these chances and it doesn’t matter who starts. I’m thinking again about Ederson taking the next penalty.”
The penalty problem is not completely new for the English leaders. Gabriel Jesus, Sterling and Sergio Agüero failed from the point a year ago. Which gave their trainers the idea of trying the goalkeeper.
“Believe me, Ederson is the best shooter we have. He has no blood in his veins, he is so calm that he could do it”, Pep praised the nervous qualities of his goalkeeper at the time. Ederson himself even seemed enthusiastic about the plan. “I’m a good penalty taker, regardless of whether I shoot with strength or technique. If Pep should ask me, I’ll be there,” said the Brazilian, convinced of his qualities from the point.
But in the end Guardiola let the usual suspects run again. Until now at least. So it will be interesting to see who will take responsibility for City for the next penalty.