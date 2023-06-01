Grupo 5 is one of the most consolidated cumbia orchestras in Peru. Thanks to their great successes such as “La culebrítica” and “Motor y motivo”, the group led by the sons of Elmer Yaipén has achieved colossal crowds in stadiums both in Lime as in Arequipa, Tacna and other provinces of the country. And although its success is indisputable, speculation has begun to be generated about the preferences that the orchestra has when choosing the interpreters of its songs.

YOU CAN SEE: Grupo 5 says goodbye to one of the members of the orchestra: “Thank you for your talent”

Regarding this, Giuseppe Horna, one of the ex-members of the Team 5 most remembered, accused the northern band of arranging their songs to benefit Christian Yaipén, who is currently very popular among fans.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=35wg2cLq5iE

What did Giuseppe Horna say about the role of Christian Yaipén in Group 5?

In an interview for El Popular, Giuseppe Horna mentioned that, in his opinion, in Group 5 there is a kind of ‘preference’ forChristianleaving aside the other members of said front

“I think that Grupo 5, in fact, I have seen their presentations, and Christian’s participation stands out too much, I think. Well, in my opinion, I would have liked to hear much more from Pedrito Loli, more from Luis Manuel, winner (of the ‘ La voz Perú’), I would have loved to hear that the entertainer Pepe Menis, the legendary who has been in Group 5 for so many years, participate much more; however, well, everything is Christian, Christian and Christian,” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Group 5 speaks out after an accident at their show in Tacna and rejects the accusations: “This is very uncomfortable”

He also disclosed thatTeam 5would be lowering the tones of his songs with the purpose thatChristiancan sing it because “they want to sell it” as the new face of the group.

Several well-known artists sing in Grupo 5. Photo: Facebook Grupo 5

“I understand this new format (of Group 5), he wants to sell Christian and perfect, each to their own; however, in my personal opinion I would have loved more participation from the other singers. For example, I’ve heard that some songs are lowering the tonality so that Christian can sing it and well, that’s another thing that I don’t particularly like either, if a song doesn’t work for you, just don’t do it and that’s it, that’s my opinion.” , he emphasized.

Giuseppe Horna gives his opinion on the interpretation of Christian Yaipén

Along the same lines, Giuseppe Horna revealed that the song “Amor vuelve” has been lowered in key so that Christian Yaipén can arrive and interpret it as a duet with Eddie Herrera. He also mentioned that it would have been preferable to hear the other members of Grupo 5 sing.

“I would have liked him to interpret another one that can reach the note and well, it’s a matter of them, it’s their thought, but I would have loved to hear more from the other musicians,” said Giuseppe Horna for El Popular.

#Grupo #seek #favor #Christian #Yaipén #songs #member