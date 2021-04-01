Godzilla vs Kong finally reached theaters in several countries and one of the first questions that arise is if you have post credits scene, because nobody wants to miss it by leaving the room earlier.

This film, directed by Adam Wingard, does not include material at the end of the credits, but a sequence that would originally appear in the same space.

As you read it, the director shot a post-credits scene from Godzilla vs Kong, but in the end he decided to include it in the film, and although you will clearly notice that this was its purpose, there is a reason why it was moved.

Below are spoilers for Godzilla vs Kong, so proceed with caution.

Viewers had originally been planned to stay until the end of the credits to show them a kind of prologue to the story, however, Adam Wingard decided that such material fit perfectly within the original footage.

The post credits scene of Godzilla vs Kong was modified

This sequence shows us that, after the epic battle against MechaGodzilla, Kong and the investigation team in charge of taking care of him decide to return to the Hollow Earth and settle permanently in said place.

You will notice that this material does not work as a typical post credits scene in Godzilla vs Kong, since it does not show something that connects her with a future project.

In an interview with Collider, Adam Wingard He talked about the decision to modify the format, and we think he made the best decision.

‘We actually shot a post-credits scene, but we ended up including it in the movie. Because we shot it while we were shooting and we realized that we needed a scene at the end of the tape. We have this material, and we thought ‘wait a minute, if we modify the shot we originally did for the post-credits scene a bit, we can use it in the movie. And it is really effective. We sacrifice the post-credits scene. This makes sense, because it’s honestly not the type to attach to something specific. It doesn’t say what’s next for the Monsterverse. ‘

The king returned home.

Despite the fact that the film has been an acceptable success, this statement by the director shows that it is not clear if the Monsterverse will follow, so they didn’t have something to tie her to to say there’s a future.

If you saw it before and left before for any reason, don’t worry, there was nothing hidden at the end of the credits, so you can rest easy.

