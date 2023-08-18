The tournament was paused for tigers after they beat 1-0 Lion, in the University ‘Volcano’. The scorer of that game? Andre-Pierre Gignac. With this victory, the auriazul team went to the Leagues Cup with five points out of a possible nine. Undefeated, yes, but with the feeling that more could be achieved in the first two games.
Now they will visit the Rays of the Necaxa, next Sunday August 20, sharp at 9:00 p.m. The last time these squads faced each other was on March 3, 2023, in Aguascalientes. The ‘U’ won it 1-0, with a goal from Fernando Gorriarán in the agony of the first half. Who emotionally celebrated the recent death of his father.
Tigres was already directed by Marco Antonio: the ‘Chima’ Ruíz. It was one of the few victories that Tigres achieved with “Chima” on the bench, before they fell into a mini crisis, which led to five consecutive losses as a tenant and the dismissal of Marco Antonio. Then came Robert Dante Siboldi, and well… the rest is history.
For next Sunday’s duel, Nahuel Guzmán is expected to play in goal, Guido Pizarro and Samir Caetano in the center, Javier Aquino and Jesús Angulo on the wings, Rafael Carioca and Fernando Gorriarán in midfield, Diego Lainez and Luis Quiñones open , midfielder Sebastián Córdova and up… Nico Ibañez?
According to information from various sources who attended the Tigres team training today, André-Pierre Gignac did not do tactical work with his teammates, so his place was taken by the Argentine Nico Ibañez.
Will André-Pierre Gignac miss the game next Sunday?
Those who continue to train separately are Ozziel Herrera and central defender Diego Reyes.
#Gignac #lose #match #Necaxa
Leave a Reply