According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent on the web, the marriage of Giaele De Donà with Bradford Beck could be at risk. The famous entrepreneur would not have liked some statements made by his wife in the Big Brother Vip. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Without any shadow of a doubt Giaele De Donà is one of the competitors more talked about this seventh edition of Big Brother Vip. At the program conducted by Alfonso Signorini, the gieffina had explained her concept of love by declaring that she had a open marriage with Bredford Beck.

Despite the two agree in having one open relationshipthe famous entrepreneur has not passed in observed some behaviors della gieffina inside the most spied house in Italy. It was revealed by a family friend:

He is angry that she has disclosed secret things about their relationship. Because yes, they have an open connection, but one that cannot be accessed in depth. He has important and institutional positions and wanted to remain in the shadows.

For this reason now the model’s wedding could be a risk. To enrich more and more of details the issue was Samara Tramontana at Casa Pipol in which she revealed that the man would have been bothered by theapproach from his wife to Antonino Spinalbese:

I have a scoop. As we know, Giaele De Donà’s husband made a request for her birthday. He wanted to send her a helicopter and a sentence that went by on the plane, a big thing. But nothing happened. He has practically disappeared since she got very close with Antonino. She is the shadow of Spinalbese and is always with him. Are we sure the husband will still be there for her when he goes out?

Gabriele Parpiglia also left a comment on the affair criticizing i behaviors of gieffina. These were his words: