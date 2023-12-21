Giacomo Bocchiojury of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', has shown on more than one occasion that he is not afraid to harshly criticize the contestants when rating their dishes. Although this strict and demanding stance has put him in the eye of the storm and has generated mixed reactions among viewers, the 'Skinny' Granda He explained in a recent interview what the relationship is like between the renowned Tacneño chef and the participants of this cooking reality show when the television cameras turn off.

In addition to this, the sports journalist revealed that the partner of Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli fulfills his role as a teacher outside of the episodes of 'The Great Chef'. What did 'Flaco' Granda say about Giacomo Bocchio?

What did 'Flaco' Granda reveal about Giacomo Bocchio?

In an interview with Mónica Delta and Santiago Gómez, Giancarlo Granda revealed a detail that few knew about Giacomo Bocchio. According to the sports journalist, in addition to the Tacna chef fulfilling his role as a jury, he arrives early at Latina's studios to teach each of the participants how to chop before the program begins.

“I said it the day I left (the show in season four), Giacomo arrives half an hour before (recording) and teaches us how to chop. He doesn't have to do it. Quietly, he can come to record and leave, but Giacomo is there (with one), he teaches you. “He takes it seriously (his role as his teacher),” explained 'Flaco' Granda.

Giacomo Bocchio teaching how to chop on the program 'The Great Celebrity Chef'. Photo: Latina

Given this, the interviewers were surprised due to this facet of the 'The Great Chef' jury. “He (Giacomo) takes it seriously. That's it. His profession is that (chef) and he demands that they respect his profession. I think it's great,” commented Mónica Delta.

“The teacher, let's say, there (in the cooking reality show), the chef, the professor. I think he (Giacomo) respects his job a lot,” Santiago Gómez responded.

Where did Giacomo Bocchio study?

The jury of 'The Great Celebrity Chef: The Revenge' completed their professional studies at the renowned gastronomy school 'Le Cordon Bleu' in Lima. Later, he traveled abroad to expand his knowledge of cooking.

