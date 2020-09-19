The Divi intensive care registry reported around 8,600 free intensive care beds on Friday, plus an emergency reserve of 12,260 beds. The intensive care situation in Germany is comparatively good, but things are already looking more dramatic in France. There the infection situation is serious in the regions of Marseille, Bordeaux and Paris, and intensive care beds are also becoming scarce in the south. Is Germany now threatening a similar development with delay?

What are the pros?

If you compare the reported numbers of infections and the trends, it is plausible that Germany is currently only in an earlier phase of the same development. That was also the case in the spring.

However, it was possible in Germany to influence the development in such a way that an overload of the supply systems, as in some cases in France, Italy and Spain, could be avoided. The nationwide lockdown probably made a major contribution to this by drastically reducing the number of contacts and thus the transmission options.

At this point in time, however, large parts of the population were behind the measures and, due to the dramatic reports and images from those countries, were ready – and motivated by self-interest – to protect themselves and others as best they could.

A renewed lockdown nationwide is currently out of the question, mainly because of its negative economic and social implications. It is largely unclear whether and to what extent local or regional lockdowns will occur in areas with particularly high numbers of new infections and how enforceable, communicable and effective they will be.

With regard to the willingness of the population to limit themselves and consistently reduce the likelihood of virus transmission, the picture is mixed. According to surveys, the acceptance of new, highly restrictive measures would be significantly lower than in the spring.

One factor that develops exactly in the opposite direction to spring is the weather-related possibility of being outdoors. According to studies, infections “outside” are at least 20 times less likely than “inside”. In cooler temperatures, however, people spend more time indoors. Here, Germany is even at a disadvantage compared to countries with a milder climate.

The virologist Christian Drosten sees a danger in the probably much greater spatial spread of the virus than in spring. It is therefore likely that significantly more infection clusters are currently forming as a result of transmission within Germany, still unnoticed, than before. This new starting position for the further spread of the virus is probably comparable to the situation in the other European countries that are currently more severely affected.

How much children contribute to the infection process is the subject of ongoing discussions and studies. In Germany, they are now being taught again under conditions that only slightly reduce the possibility of infection from one another. This also happens without a system of preventive tests that could be used to find developing clusters early and initiate containment measures.

Children with symptoms of respiratory diseases are also not routinely tested and are allowed to continue to school if the symptoms are not severe or indicate Covid-19 very clearly. This is a clear difference to the spring, when schools were closed as a precaution – with negative consequences for education and the situation in families. However, this could also have contributed to containing the epidemic.

What speaks against it?

In Germany, many precautions have become routine and are integrated into the everyday life of the great majority of the population: keep your distance, wash your hands and wear mouth and nose covers. Masks are also recognized as effective protection by the Robert Koch Institute, which had long described them as largely ineffective. And they are available.

Working from home for people who do not necessarily have to be present at the workplace is now well established. To what extent there are relevant differences in these factors for the further development in Germany compared to the countries in which the case numbers are again significantly higher, is not quantified. Virologists and medical professionals are also discussing the possibility that wearing masks and possibly social distancing could contribute to immunizing the population.

The reasoning is based on the assumption that the protective measures could reduce the amount of virus that people ingest in the event of an infection, and that this favors easier courses of the disease. However, these could still lead to people building immunity to Sars-CoV-2. This reduces their own risk of infection and the risk of them spreading the virus.

What can still be improved?

Detecting infected people at an early stage through tests and limiting their contact with healthy people continues to be the core of infection protection. Rapid tests that provide a result in a few minutes could help if used widely. The methods detect molecular traces of the virus, antigens, for example in saliva.

However, they are criticized for their high error rate. They recognize infected people less reliably than the currently mostly used PCR tests on throat swabs. False-negative results from rapid tests that say “no infection” when there is one are more common in people with low viral loads.

Antigen-based tests could more reliably identify people with a high viral load, “who are most likely to be contagious,” said Marion Koopmans, virologist from the University of Rotterdam in the Netherlands, told nature.com. Until another test result is available, they could be isolated as a precaution and possible infections prevented.

It has not yet been clarified at which viral load the line between “contagious” and “non-contagious” runs, but fast and inexpensive tests could usefully supplement the arsenal of infection protection, especially in times of rapidly increasing case numbers.